Minor girl allegedly raped and murdered by boyfriend

March 25, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 17-year-old PU student was allegedly raped and murdered by her boyfriend in Tataguni village near Kaggalipura on Friday.

The accused was identified as Venkatesh. He allegedly took her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her, the police said. The victim started bleeding profusely and passed out, police said. The accused called his friends for help before taking her to a hospital where the doctor referred her to another hospital as she was in a critical condition. On reaching the other hospital, she was declared ‘brought dead’.

Based on the complaint by her family members, the police arrested Venkatesh and took his friends, who are juveniles, into custody for questioning. The victim and the accused were schoolmates and known to each other for a few years now. The duo was said to be in a relationship despite opposition from the victim’s family.

The victim on Friday ventured out of the house on the pretext of attending college and did not return even after late in the afternoon. While her family was searching for her, Venkatesh called and told them she was unwell and was found unconscious on the roadside and that he had taken her to the hospital. The parents rushed to the hospital to find her dead. The family alleged that Venkatesh raped her and tortured her to death. They said she had bruises and blood clot marks on her body, indicating that she had been tortured. The police are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the actual cause of the death.