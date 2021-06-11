Karnataka

Minor girl, a rape survivor, found dead in Belagavi

A minor girl was found dead in a pond in a village in Belagavi district on Friday.

The girl was said to have been raped by Srikant Shankar Naik from her village who was friendly with her. She also suffered insult after he shared her pictures and videos on the Internet. The police arrested Srikant Naik two weeks ago and sent him to jail.

The police retrieved the body of the girl with the help of villagers. The police are now investigating if the girl was murdered or if it was a case of suicide.

A case has been registered.


