Minor fire in engine forcesdriver to stop train

The Vijayapura-Solapur train was stopped midway and services were suspended for nearly two hours after the train driver noticed a minor fire in the engine at around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The driver is said to have noticed the fire while the train, on its way to Solapur, was between Lachyan and Padanur villages.

Once he noticed the fire, the driver suddenly stopped the train to check the cause and damage.

But as it was minor fire, there was no damage to the engine. After the problem was fixed, the train resumed its onward journey.