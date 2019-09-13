Minor fire in engine forcesdriver to stop train

The Vijayapura-Solapur train was stopped midway and services were suspended for nearly two hours after the train driver noticed a minor fire in the engine at around 2 p.m. on Thursday.
The driver is said to have noticed the fire while the train, on its way to Solapur, was between Lachyan and Padanur villages.
Once he noticed the fire, the driver suddenly stopped the train to check the cause and damage.
But as it was minor fire, there was no damage to the engine. After the problem was fixed, the train resumed its onward journey.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor