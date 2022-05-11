Minor bumps hits Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway progress 

Land acquisition among issues still pending, says Pratap Simha

There are concerns that certain minor blocks that has hit the ongoing Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project could affect its scheduled opening and completion ahead of Dasara.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha has drawn attention towards certain land acquisition issues that were still pending. He met Alka Upadhyaya, Chairperson of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), early this week and apprised her of the issues and want them to be resolved on a priority basis.

Mr. Simha said not only was there a delay in resolving the land acquisition issue but there was a delay in shifting the KTPCL’s EHT (extra high tension) line falling within the highway land.

In addition, there were also three instances when land owners were holding up the construction work – at Kenchanakuppe village in Ramanagaram, and at Choramaranahalli also in Ramanagaram while one of the landowners along the corridor was preventing the construction of service roads. Mr.Simha said the issues came up during his recent inspection and hence wants them to be resolved at the earliest.

The attention of the NHAI Chairperson was also drawn to the earthen shoulders provided along the main carriageway and the service roads. The MP expressed concern that there were chances of water logging due to blockage of water in the inlet drain that could result in the sinking of the earthen shoulder and prove to be hazardous to the commuters.

Besides, during heavy rains, there could be high flow of water which could take the soil from the earthen shoulder into the drain, causing silt to deposit. This would not only reduce the capacity of the drainage system but facilitate the growth of vegetation all of which could lead to maintenance issues.

Hence Mr. Simha urged the NHAI to provide shoulder with impermeable material like concrete which could help avoid problems and enhance the safety of the public.

The corridor is expected to be inaugurated by Dasara slated to be held during September/October and is expected to reduce the commuting time between the two cities to 90 minutes. The project is set to cost around ₹9,550 crore and is fully funded by the Centre.