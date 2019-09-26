Minor boy kills father

Irked by the frequent quarrels between his father and mother over his father’s illicit relationship with a woman, a 15-year-old boy killed his father while he was asleep at Rangaiahanadurga Kavalu village in Holalkere taluk of Chitradurga district in the early hours of Wednesday.
The police gave the name of the deceased as N.B. Jayappa (48). He was working as a bill collector in the gram panchayat. Jayappa used to quarrel frequently in the house with his wife, Umadevi, over his relationship with the other woman, the police said.
The boy, who was irritated by these frequent quarrels between his father and mother, cut the throat of his father with a sickle at around 1 a.m., the police said.
The boy’s mother had gone to her parents house when the incident happened. Holalkere Police have registered a case. They have taken the minor into custody.
