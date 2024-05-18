Minor boy found murdered in the outskirts of city

A 12-year-old boy who had come to visit his parents on summer vacation from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh was found murdered in a eucalyptus groove near the labour shed where his parents were living in Sarjapura police station limits on Wednesday evening.

The deceased Pranesh, second son of Basavaraju, who works as a construction labourer along with his wife and elder son Shivakumar at Manjunath layout in Neriga village labour shed for a year now.

Basavaraju had left Pranesh at his relative’s house in Kurnool where he was studying in class 7. Pranesh had come to visit his parents a fortnight ago. He used to stay at the shed while the family went to work.

On Wednesday the family went to work leaving behind Pranesh. The murder came to light when the family returned home and the elder brother ventured into the Eucalyptus groove to relieve himself and came back running shouting that Pranesh was dead.

Shocked family went to the spot and found Pranesh was dead and bleeding from his head and ears.

Shiva Kumar told his parents that he had seen Pranesh at home when he had come to have lunch. Pranesh had gone to the backyard to relieve himself and Shivakumar came back to work.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case of murder and are questioning Shivakumar the elder brother who had seen him for the last time for further investigation.