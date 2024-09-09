GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minor boy ends life fearing arrest after fight with neighbours

Published - September 09, 2024 11:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Driven by fear of being arrested by the police over a fight with his neighbour, a 16-year-old high school student ended his life at his house at Kavaranahalli village on the outskirts of Chickballapur on Friday.

Based on the complaint, the police have charged Ramappa, Lakshmaiah, Asha, and Srinivasa K.L. under charges of abetment to suicide. The accused are on the run.

According to Manjunath K.N., a farmer and father of the deceased, the accused used to have frequent fights with him and his family members over using the road outside their house.

On Thursday, the accused assaulted Manjunath’s daughter while she was walking in front of their house. The deceased Sudeep took objection to this and had an heated argument. He allegedly threw a brick, which hit one of the accused.

Enraged, they filed a complaint with the police alleging that Sudeep had assaulted them and demanded legal action. The accused even created a ruckus in front of Manjunath’s house and warned that Sudeep will be arrested soon.

Disturbed by this development, Sudeep took the extreme step at night, the police said. The incident came to light on Friday morning.

(Those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahaya Vani Ph: 104 for help.)

