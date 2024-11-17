 />
Minor boy arrested for desecrating Bhuvaneshwari statue

Published - November 17, 2024 07:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau,Imran Gowhar 10146

J. B. Nagar police on Saturday arrested a 17-year-old boy for allegedly desecrating a Bhuvaneshwari statue in a temple on BEML Main Road in the wee hours of Friday.

The police said the boy had failed in his class 10 exam thrice. He was frustrated and said to be mentally disturbed. He used to pick fights with his family members frequently.

On Friday, he walked into the temple and damaged the three-foot statue of deity Bhuvaneshwari and fled the spot, the police said. The incident came to light when the temple priest noticed the statue in a damaged condition. He then alerted the temple committee. Upon information, the police rushed to the spot and nabbed the minor boy.

He was booked under the Juvenile Justice Act.

