Minor blast near forest check-post in Uttara Kannada

Published - July 02, 2024 09:56 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A minor blast caused by a crude bomb/cracker used for scaring wild animals was reported near a forest check-post in Uttara Kannada on Tuesday.

The blast occurred when a car carrying presspersons was passing by near the Hudasa Forest Check-Post in Joida taluk.

The crude bomb of very low intensity exploded after coming under the car’s tyre. However, no loss has been reported.

The presspersons were reportedly proceeding to a taluk-level Jana Spandana programme.

Following the incident, the Joida Police registered a case under Sections 3 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act 1908.

Such crude bomb/cracker is used to kill or scare wild animals and it is not clear yet whether it had fallen off from a bundle or was deliberately kept there.

Investigation is on.

