Minor attacks customer at mutton stall in Shivamogga

A resident of Gadikoppa in Shivamogga suffered serious injuries on Monday after he was attacked by a minor boy at a mutton stall in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malleshappa, the injured person, has been undergoing treatment at McGann Hospital in the city. According to the police, Malleshappa had been to purchase mutton at the stall. He had an argument with the minor boy working at the stall over the mutton he got. Malleshappa was unhappy because the boy had offered only bone pieces.

As he called the boy’s father to complain, the minor boy allegedly attacked him with a sharp object.

Shivamogga Superindent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar said that the police had secured the minor boy. Tunga Nagar Police have registered the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.