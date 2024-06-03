ADVERTISEMENT

Minor attacks customer at mutton stall in Shivamogga

Published - June 03, 2024 07:51 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A resident of Gadikoppa in Shivamogga suffered serious injuries on Monday after he was attacked by a minor boy at a mutton stall in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malleshappa, the injured person, has been undergoing treatment at McGann Hospital in the city. According to the police, Malleshappa had been to purchase mutton at the stall. He had an argument with the minor boy working at the stall over the mutton he got. Malleshappa was unhappy because the boy had offered only bone pieces.

As he called the boy’s father to complain, the minor boy allegedly attacked him with a sharp object.

Shivamogga Superindent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar said that the police had secured the minor boy. Tunga Nagar Police have registered the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US