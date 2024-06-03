GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Minor attacks customer at mutton stall in Shivamogga

Published - June 03, 2024 07:51 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A resident of Gadikoppa in Shivamogga suffered serious injuries on Monday after he was attacked by a minor boy at a mutton stall in the city.

Malleshappa, the injured person, has been undergoing treatment at McGann Hospital in the city. According to the police, Malleshappa had been to purchase mutton at the stall. He had an argument with the minor boy working at the stall over the mutton he got. Malleshappa was unhappy because the boy had offered only bone pieces.

As he called the boy’s father to complain, the minor boy allegedly attacked him with a sharp object.

Shivamogga Superindent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar said that the police had secured the minor boy. Tunga Nagar Police have registered the case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.