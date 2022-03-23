Minor assaulted for using bad words

A 12-year-old boy was assaulted and stripped before being tied to a pole and dabbed with black ink, as he was in the habit of using bad words in Wadawadagi village near Basavana Bagewadi in Vijayapura district on Wednesday.

The boy’s relatives told the police that a group of people led by Hanumanthappa Madikeshwar, a local farmer, assaulted him.

What is more, some one recorded the video of the villagers scolding the boy. The clip was widely shared on social media.

In the clip, some villagers are seen standing around the pole to which the boy was tied and begin giving him advice on how to respectfully speak to elders and go to school.

“Where did you pick up such filthy language?’’ one of them is heard saying. “Why don’t you go to school like the other children? Why are you in the company of those older than you?” asks another.

All through, the boy kept sobbing.

However, the police are yet to file a case.