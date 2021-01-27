Ministry squabbles, governance issues may be highlights of session

The seven-day session of the Karnataka legislature will commence from Thursday.

Election to post of Dy. Chairman of Council and BJP members’ move to introduce no-confidence motion against Council Chairman expected to create some drama

The seven-day session of the Karnataka legislature will commence from Thursday with Governor Vajubhai Vala’s address to a joint session of both Houses. It is expected to clear nearly a dozen Bills, while the Opposition is likely to question the quality of governance, with Ministers continuing to squabble over allocation of portfolios.

The election to the post of Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council and the ruling BJP members’ move to introduce a no-confidence motion against Council Chairman K. Pratapchandra Shetty (Congress) are expected to create some drama in the Upper House.

The post of Deputy Chairman of the Council fell vacant following the death of S.L. Dharme Gowda in December last. The election for the post would be held on Friday. Thursday is the last day for filing nomination papers.

Others issues

The Opposition is expected to corner the government on issues related to illegal quarrying, inadequate release of money to farmers who were hit by last year’s floods, inadequate funds released to legislators’ constituencies for undertaking development works, delay in receiving the Centre’s funds under the centrally-sponsored schemes, and elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

Bills related to establishment of private universities, motor vehicle tax, and Karnataka urban municipality are expected to be introduced in the Assembly, said Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri.

Like the last two sessions in 2020, this session would be conducted with a host of safety measures to ensure the physical distance and other norms to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, COVID-19 test is not made mandatory. A counter would be opened in the Secretariat to undergo tests for members and staff of the Assembly Secretariat, he said. The Speaker appealed to members, who are not feeling well, not to attend the session.

No outsiders

This time too due to COVID-19, no schoolchildren or public would be allowed to watch the proceedings of the Houses. Both the ruling and Opposition lounges would be closed.