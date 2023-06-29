June 29, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has cleared operation of flights connecting Shivamogga with Delhi, Chennai, New Goa, Tirupati, and Hyderabad.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra told mediapersons on June 29 that he had sought approval for 11 routes. “Now, the ministry has cleared routes that connect the prime locations. Private flight operators will have to bid for the routes. I am hopeful that flight services to Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and other locations will begin within a couple of months,” he said.

Indigo will launch flight operations at Shivamogga airport on August 11. “As per the tentative schedule, the first flight from Bengaluru will reach Shivamogga at 11 a.m. The same day, the flight will take off from Shivamogga at 1 p.m. to reach Bengaluru by 2 p.m.,” he said.

Bengaluru-Shivamogga route not profitable, State Government offers subsidy

As the Shivamogga-Bengaluru route is not covered under the Regional Connecting Scheme (RCS), the State Government has offered a subsidy of ₹2.5 crore to the flight operator.

“If the route was selected under the RCS, there was no need for the State Government to offer the subsidy,” the MP said. “The fare is expected to be around ₹2,500. The flight operator will make the official announcement soon.”

Responding to a question, Mr. Raghavendra said operating airports would never be profitable. However, construction of airports boosts tourism in the region, and attracts investors. “Convincing private operators to start operations itself was a task. Somehow, we have succeeded. It is difficult to announce when flight operations to other destinations will start,” he said.

Shivamogga airport has been built at a cost of ₹450 crore. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27. All types of flights can be operated on the 3.6-km-long runway.