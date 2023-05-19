Ministry formation turns out to be tough for Congress top leaders due to huge number of aspirants

May 19, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

After recording a resounding victory in the Assembly polls where it has won 135 seats, the ministry formation has been a Herculean task for the top Congress leaders as they tried to balance various pressure groups and regional aspirations.

With 32 Cabinet berths available to be filled besides the post of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, Congress grappled with high pressure as about 65 aspirants lobbied for the Cabinet berths. A large number of aspirants also camped in Delhi to lobby for the post. Congress sources said that of the 135 legislators, 35 are first-time, who have been kept away from the Cabinet forming exercise.

Chief Minister-designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister-designate D.K. Shivakumar were involved in multiple closed-door meetings with the leaders in Delhi to finalise the list and late on Friday, they were closeted with AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge. Party sources said that though both the leaders have their list of preferred Ministers, the list is likely to be moderated at Delhi through a collective decision making process. “Not all districts may be represented in the first round of Cabinet formation,” sources said.

Four senior Congress leaders, who otherwise could have lobbied for the Cabinet posts themselves, are said to have lobbied for their children. “The formation of the Cabinet has been among the tough calls as it could lead to heartburn and dissidence in the future. Not only would the decision be based on balancing community and regional aspirations, caste lobbying has increased tremendously as every caste has got more representation in the Assembly on the Congress ticket this time,” sources said.

Sources said that there are so many seniors and former Ministers among the aspirants that all eyes are now on the party as to how many new faces will be accommodated this time. Though a handful of MLCs are also seeking the Cabinet berth, the party is likely to not accommodate more than two or even one from among the council members, sources said.