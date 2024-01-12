Ministers who fail to ensure victory in LS polls will lose post: Karnataka Home Minister

January 12, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - BENGALURU

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) is closely watching the discharge of responsibilities of all 28 Ministers who have been appointed as coordinators for Parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka and those who fail to ensure the party’s victory will lose their posts, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said.

Mr. Parameshwara, who attended a brainstorming session of coordinators in Delhi on Thursday, told reporters here on Friday that the party high command has warned the Ministers that they have to deliver to the party in Parliament elections.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely to reshuffle his ministry after the 2024 Lok Sabha election results, it is learnt.

“We have been told to take up the responsibility seriously and execute the campaign strategy without failure,” the Home Minister said. “Warning of sacking from posts has also been given. The high command had clearly mentioned that if the party gets defeated in seats where it can win easily, it will be assumed that the work is not done,” he added.

AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala will be visiting the State again in a couple days to hold discussions related to Parliamentary elections. The meeting had not discussed selection of candidates or fielding Ministers.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge chaired the meeting for the preparations of Lok Sabha elections. Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil, who has been made head of the coordination panel, also held discussions with Ministers. He would coordinate with Ministers in the coming days when poll campaign begins, Mr. Parameshwara said.