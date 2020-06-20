Ministers warns of criminal cases against KHB officials

Housing Minister V. Somanna has warned the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) officials that criminal cases will be filed against them if they violate rules while sanctioning housing sites developed by the board and during the registration process of sites.

During a review meeting on Saturday, the Minister found that 400 sites developed by the board in Vijayapura had been registered in the name of beneficiaries without paying registration fee. Irked over this, the Minister instructed officials to follow rules while allotting sites and houses developed by the board.

Instead of developing housing sites, the Minister said, the KHB should build housing complexes for providing more houses to the poor and middle income groups.