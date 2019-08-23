Ministers visit flood-hit areas in Sakleshpur

Ministers J.C. Madhuswamy and C.T. Ravi continued their visit to flood-hit areas for the second day on Thursday. They visited parts of Sakleshpur taluk which were affected by heavy rains. They interacted with people and assured them relief from the government.

The first stop was at Hurudi village, where a farmer was washed away in the overflowing Hemavati river. The Ministers met the family members of the deceased and consoled them. They also assured them help from the government. Later they visited Dealadakere, Hanabalu and Sakleshpur town. Parts of Azad Nagar in the town were flooded as the water level in the river went up during the heavy rains. Hundreds of people were provided with shelter in two relief camps in the town.

Mr. Madhuswamy told journalists that there was no shortage of funds for relief works in the flood-hit areas. “The government has responded immediately to the natural disaster. The deputy commissioners have been instructed to release funds to build temporary sheds for those who lost houses due to rains”, he said.

The Minister said the damage caused due to landslips would be treated as a special case and the government would be requested to announce a special package.

The Ministers also met the representatives of Hassan District Planters’ Association. The representatives appealed to the government to come to the rescue of coffee planters, who have suffered damage due to the landslips and heavy rains.

Sakleshpur MLA H.K. Kumaraswamy; Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda; former MLA H.M. Vishwanth; Deputy Commissioner Akram Pasha and others accompanied the Ministers.

‘Wrong estimates’

The Ministers, who inspected the relief works, took serious objection to officials not estimating the loss caused due to heavy rains in the district as per the guidelines of the National Disaster Response Fund. They instructed the district administration to rework on the estimates and send the proposal to the State Government by Saturday.

The Ministers said “The estimates seem to be unrealistic and hence it might be difficult to get suitable relief.”

Mr. Madhuswamy noticed that the officers had not bifurcated pucca houses and kutcha houses, which were affected by the floods. As he did not get a satisfactory answer from the officers, he said, “If we don't give actual data, we don't get NDRF fund for the relief”.

Mr. Ravi said the administration can streamline the process to accept applications for relief. “There should be a single-window system. The affected people should not be made to visit offices repeatedly. All affected people should get the relief”, he said.

The two Ministers expressed surprise over the number of school buildings affected by the floods and rains. “How could so many schools be damaged”, wondered Mr. Madhuswamy. Araikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda pointed out that the officers must have included all the school buildings which are in a bad state. Mr. Madhu Swamy said, “If the Central team notices this mistake, the DC has to answer”.

The Minister said the government had been thinking of building new houses for those who had lost their dwellings. “The construction of houses cannot be taken up immediately. Those who stay put in rented houses would get rent of ₹ 5,000 for 10 months”, he said.

Additional Chief Secretary Rajkumar Khatri, secretary in-charge of Hassan Naveen Raj Singh, Hassan ZP president Shwetha Devaraj, and Superintendent of Police Ram Nivas Sepat were present.