Ministers to make themselves available to MLAs twice a week

BJP MLAs waiting for Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to arrive for the meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

BENGALURU

05 January 2021 23:32 IST

Yediyurappa’s two-day meeting with party leaders concludes

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s second day of interaction with Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs ended on Tuesday without hurdles. While day one of interaction was marked by a face-off with disgruntled leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, the final day’s meetings were more or less smooth.

Mr. Yediyurappa, who is trying to win the confidence of party MLAs in the wake of speculations of a possible leadership change, gave a patient hearing to party MLAs who poured out woes with respect to development of their constituencies and also pleaded for additional funds for development.

In an immediate impact of the two-day interaction, all the Ministers have accepted the suggestion of MLAs to make themselves available at their offices in Vidhana Soudha twice a week for the legislators. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said MLAs had suggested that regular meetings of Ministers with MLAs would help.

MLAs’ feedback

According to him, the meeting was organised to get the feedback of party MLAs on development of their constituencies in a three-pronged approach. “While their views were taken on the immediate measures for the development of their constituencies in terms of priority, they were also asked to list the pending works besides works to be taken up on a long-term basis,” he said.

Seeking to downplay the episode of Mr. Yatnal confronting the Chief Minister during the first day’s meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol said but for one such episode, the meeting was completely smooth. He claimed that all the MLAs had expressed confidence in Mr. Yediyurappa’s leadership and praised the way COVID-19 was handled.

Shah’s visit

Mr. Savadi said the party was also planning to hold two separate conventions in Bhadravathi and Belagavi to mark the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the State on January 15 and 16.

Money for roadworks

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol on Tuesday announced that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had assured the MLAs that he would try to grant ₹25 crore for the development of roads in each of the Assembly constituencies in the State. He said all the BJP MLAs, who took part in the two-day interaction with the Chief Minister, wanted additional funds for rebuilding infrastructure that got affected due to recent floods and heavy rains.