Ministers to donate one year’s salary to COVID-19 fund

To help the cash-strapped situation in Karnataka, Ministers on Thursday decided to donate one year’s salary for the COVID-19 fund.

After attending a meeting on COVID-19 chaired by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Revenue Minister R. Ashok told presspersons that the Ministers had decided to donate to help in the fight against COVID-19.

The Chief Minister had appealed to MLAs and MLCs to donate one month’s salary to the fund.

In 2020, the government had slashed 30% salary and allowances of MLAs, MLCs, the Speaker, and the Deputy Speaker and the Ministers for one year. Governor Vajubhai R. Vala too had gone for a 30% cut in his salary.