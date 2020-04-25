Ministers thank first plasma donor as clinical trials begin

The clinical trial for convalescent plasma therapy began on Saturday, where plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 would be infused in patients who are tested positive for the infection and in critical condition.

Phase 1

A press release by the medical team, led by doctors at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) and HCG Hospital, is among three approved for Phase 1 clinical trials for assessment of convalescent plasma usage as treatment for the COVID-19 infection along with Chicago University (U.S.) and China.

B. Sriramulu, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, and K. Sudhakar, Medical Education Minister, spoke to the first donor and thanked him for extending his support for the cause. Although doctors are not supposed to reveal details of the patients involved in the trials, the team said that the patient who had recovered willingly chose to interact with the Ministers. The plasma of the donor will be infused in the patient who is in a serious condition, in the next two or three days. The Ministers made an appeal to all patients who have recovered to come forward and donate their samples.

158 discharged

Out of 500 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, 158 have recovered and discharged.