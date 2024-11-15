Minister’s son Rana George moves Karnataka HC seeking unrestricted permission to use forest road to access his private land

Rana George, son of Energy Minister K.J. George, on Friday, moved the High Court of Karnataka seeking a direction to the State Forest Department permitting him 24X7 unrestricted use of a road within the forest to have access to his private property situated within the boundaries of Nugu Wildlife Sanctuary in H.D. Kote taluk of Mysuru district.

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar, before whom Mr. Rana George’s petition came up for hearing, ordered the issue of notice to the State government.

The Minister’s son had submitted an application to the Forest Department back in August 2020 seeking permission to use the road within the forest, to access his private property, which he had acquired from the original owners of the land.

He had sought permission to use the road within the forest as another road available to reach his property gets submerged in the water during rain or whenever the water level in the Nugu dam raises.

The department, acting on his application submitted four years ago, on March 1, 2024, permitted him and the labourers working on his land to use the road within the forest between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. during monsoon and when the level of the backwaters of the dam crosses 100 ft.

However, the petitioner has claimed in his petition that the restriction against the use of the road between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. is an arbitrary condition, denying the owner of the property access to and from the land.

Contending that he is using the property only for his personal use and not for any commercial purpose, it has been stated in the petition that the restriction amounts to the violation of the exception for grant of access provided in Section 27(1)(c) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

