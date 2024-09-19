Ministers seek Lokayukta probe into denotification of land by ex-CM Yediyurappa

Ministers Krishna Byre Gowda, Dinesh Gundu Rao, and Santosh Lad on Thursday alleged that former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy were involved the denotification of 1.11 acres at Gangenahalli in Bengaluru and demanded the Karnataka Lokayukta to conduct the probe into it.

The three Ministers, at a joint press conference at the party office, released documents related to the denotification of the property and alleged that both the leaders benefited from the denotification of the land, which relates to a series of developments since 2007.

Since 2007

In 2007, Mr. Kumaraswamy attempted to denotify the land, which was acquired by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), when he was the Chief Minister. Later, it was denotified when Mr. Yediyurappa became the Chief Minister, on June 5, 2010. Both leaders benefited from it, the Ministers alleged, and demanded a thorough investigation by the Lokayukta.

The Ministers alleged that soon after the denotification file reached the Chief Minister’s office in 2007, Vimala, mother of Anitha Kumaraswamy, former MLA, registered the general power of attorney of the property.

Based on the complaint by Jayakumar Hiremath, the Lokayukta had registered the case and filed an FIR in 2015. Though the High Court ordered for a probe, no investigation was conducted for the last nine years, the Ministers claimed.

Former CMs should explain

Mr. Yediyurappa and Mr. Kumaraswamy, who speak volumes about the alleged involvement of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites scam, should provide an explanation on the matter, the Ministers said. The current value of the property is more than ₹3 crore, Mr. Rao said.

They appealed to the Lokayukta to issue notices to Mr. Yediyurappa and Mr. Kumaraswmay and expedite the probe.

