Ministers seek apology from Siddaramaiah for his ‘puppy’ remark about CM

January 04, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Several Ministers of the Basavaraj Bommai-led government on Wednesday lashed out at Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah who said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was like “a puppy before Prime Minister Narendra Modi” for his alleged failure to bring ₹5,495 crore into the State’s kitty as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.

Home Minister Araga Jnanedra said the Congress leader’s remark was “beneath his position” and had insulted the Chief Minister’s office. Minister for Industries Murugesh Nirani said the Chief Minister’s post is a Constitutional one and all people have to respect it. Remarks made by Mr. Siddaramaiah, “who stands with folded hands before Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi”, were in poor taste, he argued. Several other Ministers too joined in the chorus demanding an apology.

Meanwhile, reacting to a question from the media, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said, “I do not know if Mr. Siddaramaiah compared the CM to a puppy... We also have a dog in our house. I have respect for dogs. We need dogs to catch thieves and protect ourselves... But I don’t know what Mr. Siddaramaiah said.”

