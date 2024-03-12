ADVERTISEMENT

Ministers say their children being considered for party ticket from Belagavi and Chikkodi

March 12, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leaders and Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Lakshmi Hebbalkar have said that the party is discussing the candidature of their children for the Lok Sabha polls.

Mr. Jarkiholi told reporters in Nippani on Tuesday that the party leaders are considering nominating his daughter and Youth Congress leader Priyanka Jarkiholi from Chikkodi.

“However, I am yet to talk to her and find out if she is interested,” he said. The 27-year-old woman leader has an MBA degree.

“We had suggested two names from Belagavi and two names from Chikkodi. We wanted to give Belagavi ticket to a Lingayat candidate and Chikkodi ticket to a candidate from the Kuruba community. But the party high command has rejected the names we suggested following some survey reports. It is likely that the candidates will be chosen based on survey reports,” he said.

Ms. Hebbalkar told reporters in Malur of Kolar district on Tuesday that her followers want her son Mrunal Hebbalkar to contest from Belagavi while party workers want Priyanka Jarkiholi to contest from Chikkodi.

“Even when my brother Channaraj Hattiholi was fielded as Congress candidate in the Legislative Council elections, it was based on a demand from workers,” she said.

Both the leaders said that the party high command will take the final decision.

CONNECT WITH US