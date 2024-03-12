GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ministers say their children being considered for party ticket from Belagavi and Chikkodi

March 12, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leaders and Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Lakshmi Hebbalkar have said that the party is discussing the candidature of their children for the Lok Sabha polls.

Mr. Jarkiholi told reporters in Nippani on Tuesday that the party leaders are considering nominating his daughter and Youth Congress leader Priyanka Jarkiholi from Chikkodi.

“However, I am yet to talk to her and find out if she is interested,” he said. The 27-year-old woman leader has an MBA degree.

“We had suggested two names from Belagavi and two names from Chikkodi. We wanted to give Belagavi ticket to a Lingayat candidate and Chikkodi ticket to a candidate from the Kuruba community. But the party high command has rejected the names we suggested following some survey reports. It is likely that the candidates will be chosen based on survey reports,” he said.

Ms. Hebbalkar told reporters in Malur of Kolar district on Tuesday that her followers want her son Mrunal Hebbalkar to contest from Belagavi while party workers want Priyanka Jarkiholi to contest from Chikkodi.

“Even when my brother Channaraj Hattiholi was fielded as Congress candidate in the Legislative Council elections, it was based on a demand from workers,” she said.

Both the leaders said that the party high command will take the final decision.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.