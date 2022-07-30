Karnataka

Minister’s remark on encounter is his personal opinion: MP

Staff Reporter YADGIR July 30, 2022 19:54 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 19:54 IST

Raja Amareshwar Nayak, Raichur MP, has maintained distance from the remarks made by Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who had said that the government was ready to encounter the assailants involving in crimes to maintain law and order. He said that the statement given by Mr. Ashwath Narayan was his personal opinion. 

He was talking to reporters in Yadgir on Saturday.

Mr. Nayak said: “I appeal to the State government to take stern action in handling assailants to ensure peace in coastal Karnataka.”

“Karnataka is a land of peace and brotherhood. Thus, no one should involve in crimes which damage public peace. The developments that happened in Mangaluru are not good for the society. Everyone should join hands to bring peace in that area,” he said.

