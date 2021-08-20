Minister’s pat for coop. banks

Minister for Cooperation S.T .Somashekar on Friday said the cooperative banks in the State have set a target of disbursing loans to 30 lakh farmers this year and all 280 cooperative institutions are working satisfactorily.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the centenary building of Kodagu District Cooperative Central Bank Limited in Madikeri, he said efforts are on to bring in changes in the cooperative sector for benefiting farmers.

The Kodagu DCC Bank has done well in loan disbursement and recovery and has earned good name in the cooperative sector. The Minister congratulated the bank president, members and the staff for helping the bank’s successful growth.

MLA Appachu Ranjan said the cooperative sector has helped many enter politics.

He said the Kodagu DCC Bank stands third in the State, and suggested opening a branch at Madapura.

Former Speaker and MLA K.G. Bopaiah released a souvenir brought out on the occasion of the bank’s centenary celebrations. He said the cooperative banks are playing a major role in giving loans to farmers.

Former Minister M.C. Nanaiah was felicitated on the occasion.