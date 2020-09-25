Minister’s mediation helps retain two colleges in Chamarajanagar

MYSURU

25 September 2020

Suresh Kumar, who is Minister in-charge of Chamarajanagar, intervened to save Hanur and Terakanambi government first grade colleges from being shifted out of the backward district for want of students

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar’s intervention has saved two government first grade colleges of Chamarajanagar district from being shifted out of the district for want of students.

The two colleges at Hanur in Kollegal taluk and Terakanambi in Gundlupet taluk had been identified for shifting to other districts as they could not attract students to remain in the reckoning.

However, on the intervention of Mr. Kumar, who is the Minister in-charge of Chamarajnagar district, they shall remain and function in the same places. The gesture is to help the students of the border district meet their academic needs.

Both Mr. Kumar and Gundlupet MLA Niranjan Kumar had urged Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education Ashwath Narayan to retain the colleges, after students and various organisations had requested them to do so.

Mr. Kumar, in a statement here, said the Terakanambi college had been taken over by the University of Mysore as its constituent college, resulting in the latter’s overall development.

The Department of Collegiate Education had already issued an order continuing the two colleges in the same places. The students of the region should make use of the colleges for their academic development.

The University of Mysore has also taken over another government college at Hebsur in Hassan.

Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar said the advantage of being the constituent colleges would be that the university will be able to introduce courses that are skill-based and rural-centric, harnessing the skills available in the rural areas. Courses that are different from the rest would be introduced to attract students to the two colleges.