Ministers list achievements of State govt.

Kannada Rajyotsava celebrated with grandeur in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts

Kannada Rajyotsava was celebrated with grandeur in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts. Hundreds of schoolchildren and public witnessed the programme organised by the respective district administration.

Many people were seen celebrating the occasion by placing a Kannada flag atop buildings in Hassan. Leaders of the JD(S) had distributed the flags to mark the celebrations.

Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah hoisted the national flag at Hockey Stadium in Hassan. As many as 30 platoons that included DAR, KSRP, and Home Guards, staff of Excise and Forest Department, NCC cadets and students took part in the parade.

In his address, the Minister recalled erstwhile rulers of the land and contributions of noted writers and poets to the Kannada language. He also congratulated Rishi Sunak, whose wife is a native of Karnataka, on being elected as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Listing the achievements of the State gvernment, Mr. Gopalaiah, also Minister in charge of Hassan, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would unveil a 108 ft. tall statue of Kempe Gowda, which has been named Pragati Pratime, on November 11.

During the heavy rains, 3,262 houses were damaged in Hassan district. The government had distributed compensation to the victims, he said. The Minister congratulated Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for enhancing the quota for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

In Shivamogga, Minister for Youth Empowerment K.C. Narayana Gowda said the government had taken up many development works, including the construction of the airport, the bridge at Sigandur, outer ring road, railway overbridge and smart city. Under the leadership of Mr. Bommai, the government had taken up many programmes including Raitha Vidyanidhi, Grama One, Vivekananda Yuva Shakti Yojana, and Belaku.

In Chikkamagaluru, Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh hoisted the national flag at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose grounds. B.A .Basavaraj, the Minister in charge of the district, holds charge of Davangere district as well. Hence the DC hoisted the flag.

Achievers from different fields were felicitated on the occasion. Group dance performances by schoolchildren won many hearts.