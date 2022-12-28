Ministers inaugurate government buildings in Belagavi

December 28, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Belagavi

In his two-week stay in Belagavi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his Cabinet colleagues inaugurated a few government buildings in the district.

Some of them were awaiting inauguration, while others are yet to be completed. The building of the Sangolli Rayanna government first grade college was ready three years ago, but was not formally inaugurated. Work on the police commissioner’s office and the central bus stand complex is still on.

On Wednesday, Mr. Bommai inaugurated the new Police Commissionerate in the military camp area, off College Road. He recalled that he had laid the foundation stone for the building two years ago, when he was serving as the Home Minister of the State.

He said the State government was committed to modernising the police force. “We are building 2,500 police quarters, and 116 police stations. We are providing vehicles to police officers at all levels. We have set up forensic science laboratories in four police ranges,’‘ he said. The Karnataka police is one of the best in the State as its officers have solved the most heinous crimes and terrorists acts within a short time and acted swiftly to control law and control across the State.

Home Minister Araga Gyanendra said the waiting time for results of forensic tests had been reduced to a month from three months and added that it would be further reduced to two weeks.

The Belagavi Commissioner’s Office was housed in the old SP office near Sangolli Rayanna circle for 18 years, as there was disagreement among officers about its location. Finally, a team led by Lokesh Kumar, commissioner, and Sudhir Kumar Reddy, SP, finalised the site on police lines grounds. It is being built by the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation at a cost of ₹17 crore.

The CM inaugurated the new extension building of the Zilla Panchayat, built at a cost of ₹2.5 crore. The building with 12,000 square feet built up area has an auditorium, 27 offices, parking and storage facilities. District In-charge Minister Govind Karjol, other ministers, MP Mangala Angadi, RC M.G. Hiremath, DC Nitesh Patil, ZP CEO and others were present.

Mr. Bommai inaugurated the Central Bus Stand Complex that houses the city bus stand and the NWKRTC central bus stand near the Belagavi fort on Tuesday. It has been built at the cost of ₹30 crore. He said the government will strengthen the State-run transport corporations and make them profitable. He said the government would strictly implement the recommendations of the M.R. Srinivas Murthy Committee on rejuvenation of the STUs.

“To help the loss-making STUs, the government has allowed to raise loans and augment infrastructure by buying buses. The State government has also provided financial assistance of ₹2,000 crore. To coincide with the NWKRTC that is celebrating its silver jubilee, the government plans to buy 500 buses and appoint 500 staff for the corporation,” he said.