Ministers handover cheques to families of children who drowned in tanks

Home Minister G. Parameshwara and Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, handed over cheques of compensation to the families of four children who drowned in a tank at Muttige village in Alur taluk on May 16. The Chief Minister had sanctioned ₹2 lakh each to three families.

The Ministers handed over the cheques to the parents of Vishwas, 13, Jeevan, 13, Sathvik, 13 and Pruthvi, 14. They drowned while playing in the tank. The Ministers conveyed their condolences to the families. Later, the Minister handed over the cheques to families of Nithyashree, 14, and Deekshan, 12, who drowned in a tank at Rajana Siriyuru near Halebidu in Belur taluk on May 31.

The Ministers said the handing over of cheques was delayed owing to the model code of conduct. Cement Manju, K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, MLAs, C. Sathyabhama, Deputy Commissioner, Mohammed Sujeetha,Superintendent of Police, and others were present.

Eom/photos available