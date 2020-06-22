Minister’s father tests positive

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar’s octogenarian father tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. He was admitted to a private hospital after he complained of fever and cough.
The Minister took to Twitter to announce the results of the test on Monday evening. “My father’s COVID-19 test has come out positive. Anxiously waiting for reports of other family members. Praying for speedy recovery of my father,” he tweeted.
Dr. Sudhakar’s father is suspected to have contracted the virus at home as one of the household helps also tested positive. In another tweet, Dr. Sudhakar said: “One of our household helps has also reported positive. He is under treatment at the designated hospital. My prayers are with him for early recovery.”
Earlier in the day, Dr. Sudhakar had tweeted: “My 82-year-old father has been admitted with complaints of fever and cough. He has undergone COVID-19 test as well. We anxiously await results. Need your prayers and blessings.”
One of the key Ministers in the COVID-19 pandemic-handling of the State, Dr. Sudhakar did not attend the high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday to review the spread of pandemic in Bengaluru.
Sources close to the Minister said he voluntarily chose to stay away from the meeting as his father had shown symptoms. “It was a deliberate decision to stay away till the test report was received. The Minister has undergone COVID-19 tests four times till now since he has been travelling and also interacting with those involved in COVID-19 related work,” sources said.
