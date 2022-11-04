Ministers collect soil from holy places

ANIRUDDHA SHARAVAN, DEPUTY COMMISSIONER VIJAYA NAGAR, HANDS OVER SOIL SAMPLES OF HAMPI TO MINISTERS ON FRIDAY | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Senior members of the State Cabinet went on a tour of pilgrimage centres in northern Karnataka to collect “holy mud” from these places ahead of the installation of the Kempegowda statue at Bengaluru’s international airport.

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister and vice-chairman of the Kempegowda Heritage Area Development Area, and Ministers R. Ashok, Araga Jnanendra, and Narayana Gowda went around Belagavi, Bagalkot, and Vijayanagara districts. They collected samples from Kittur, Kudala Sangama, and Hampi.

The soil will be mixed in the soil near the Kempegowda statue that will be unveiled in Bengaluru on November 11 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.