Minister’s charge against Deve Gowda

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture A. Manju has said it was Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Deve Gowda who denied Mallikarjun Kharge an opportunity to become Chief Minister in 2004. “During the JD(S)-Congress coalition rule, Mr. Deve Gowda insisted that Dharam Singh be appointed CM. He denied an opportunity to Mallikarjun Kharge,” Manju told presspersons here on Thursday.
He was reacting to JD(S) leaders’s comments that Congress denied Mr. Kharge a chance to become Chief Minister.
“During the coalition government, Mr. Kharge had the opportunity. Mr. Deve Gowda did not want Kharge to become Chief Minister. It seems Mr. Deve Gowda did not wish Mr. Kharge occupy prime positions in politics,” he said.
