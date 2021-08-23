Minister’s appeal to students

Hassan

23 August 2021 18:12 IST

Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah has appealed to the students to attend classes without fear. The government has taken measures to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 infection, he said during his visit to Government Pre-University College at Shantigrama in Hassan taluk on Monday.

He visited the college to welcome students attending the classes after a long time. Only PU classes were started in Hassan district on Monday; the high schools remain closed for one more week. The Minister reviewed the steps taken by the Education Department officers for the safety of students.

Speaking to students, he said there was nothing to worry about. The district administration would take all measures necessary for their health. “If any of you face health problems inform the teachers. The screening for infection will be done regularly in the college”, he said.

The Minister was accompanied by Shravanabelgola MLA C.N. Balakrishna, MLC M.A.Gopalaswamy and officers.