Karnataka

Minister’s appeal to students

Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah has appealed to the students to attend classes without fear. The government has taken measures to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 infection, he said during his visit to Government Pre-University College at Shantigrama in Hassan taluk on Monday.

He visited the college to welcome students attending the classes after a long time. Only PU classes were started in Hassan district on Monday; the high schools remain closed for one more week. The Minister reviewed the steps taken by the Education Department officers for the safety of students.

Speaking to students, he said there was nothing to worry about. The district administration would take all measures necessary for their health. “If any of you face health problems inform the teachers. The screening for infection will be done regularly in the college”, he said.

The Minister was accompanied by Shravanabelgola MLA C.N. Balakrishna, MLC M.A.Gopalaswamy and officers.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 23, 2021 6:13:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/ministers-appeal-to-students/article36059328.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY