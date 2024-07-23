Ministers allege semiconductor investments diverted to Gujarat following Centre’s intervention

Accusing the Centre of diverting semiconductor investments, who were ready to set up companies in Karnataka, to Gujarat and other north Indian States, two Ministers — Priyank Kharge and M.B. Patil — on Tuesday called upon Opposition BJP and JD(S) members to persuade the Centre and bring similar investments to Karnataka too.

Responding to JD(S) member K.S. Thippeswamy in the Legislative Council, Mr. Kharge said that given the national-level focus which has been provided to the sector, Karnataka is working on increasing its competitiveness and continues to be the frontrunner in developing a conducive ecosystem for electronics and semiconductor companies.

“While the State puts in its efforts, you all should also prevail upon the Centre (referring to JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy who holds the Heavy Industries portfolio) to enhance its funding support towards Karnataka,” the Minister said.

“A single phone call from the Centre has diverted several companies that were ready to invest in Karnataka to Gujarat. If the Centre intervenes, we can also get good investments in this sector. I have also spoken to Mr. Kumaraswamy in this regard and he has assured me of help. We are also ready to take a delegation led by the Chief Minister to request him again,” he said.

Intervening, Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister M.B. Patil said the State government was ready to provide its share of a 30% subsidy if the Central government extends a 50% subsidy to promote the semiconductor industry in the State as it has been doing in other States, including Gujarat.

“As soon as companies coming to India apply for subsidies, the Central government attracts them to the northern States. So, the BJP-JD(S) members should persuade the Centre and bring semiconductor companies to Karnataka as well,” Mr. Patil said.

Four clusters

In his written reply, Mr. Kharge said four clusters covering 901.06 acres have been identified in the State to attract semiconductor chip manufacturing companies and set up factories.

“As many as 224.5 acres near Kotur-Belur in Hubballi, 245.67 acres near Kochanahalli in Mysuru, 218.2 acres at Vasanthanarasapura industrial area in Tumakuru district and 213.14 acres near Adinarayan Hosahalli in Bengaluru Rural district have been identified as clusters to promote the semiconductor industry in the State. A total of ₹714.49 crore is being spent on developing them,” he said.