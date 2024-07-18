Ministers’ absence irks Speaker; Opposition stages walkout

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader on Thursday was disappointed with the functioning of the State government as more than two dozen Ministers, including seniors, did not attend more than an hour of the morning session and asked Ministers not to hold any meetings during morning hours of the session.

As soon as the House commenced its proceedings at 10.30 a.m., Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok, who wanted to raise the issue related to alleged diversion of SC and ST funds for implementing five guarantees schemes took objection to the Ministers’ absence in the first two rows of the treasury benches. He asked the Speaker to adjourn the House for 10 minutes and summon the Ministers.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa, Energy Minister K.J. George, and other senior Ministers did not attend the session for more than an hour in the morning.

Taking exception to the Ministers’ conduct, Mr. Ashok said the government spends crores of rupees on conducting the session by providing accommodation, food, and other allowances. But Ministers have shown no interest in attending the session.

As the Speaker declined to adjourn the House, the Opposition BJP and JD(S) members staged a walkout.

Mr. Khader hit out at Congress Chief Whip Ashok Pattan and directed him to ask Ministers to come to the session. When Mr. Pattan mentioned the presence of four Ministers, the Speaker said “don’t tell your story now” and instructed him to discharge his responsibility properly.

The Speaker said the Ministers and Members of the House should be aware of their responsibilities. Their absence would bring bad name to the government, which was just one-year old. Ministers should not hold meetings during the morning hours of the session. They should also meet MLAs and the public during the noon and after the day’s session has ended, Mr. Khader said.

