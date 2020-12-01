Ministerial expansion may turn elusive again ahead of GP polls

Though Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday expressed confidence that he would be able to undertake ministerial expansion in two to three days, the announcement of dates for the gram panchayat polls appears to have put off the expansion process at least till December-end.

“It’s not the model code of conduct that has turned out to be an obstacle. The problem is the fear of dissidence and heartburns among the disappointed aspirants who would not make it into the ministry. Any dissidence is bound to affect the prospects of party-backed candidates in the panchayat polls,” observed a BJP State unit strategist.

According to him, the party leadership is expected to stay away from expansion/reshuffle till the completion of the panchayat polls, which are being held on December 22 and 27.

The proposed Cabinet expansion has already turned out to be a complex exercise with the division between the party old timers and new comers on the one hand and the party central leadership’s reported inclination towards effecting a change of guard on the other.

The possibility of postponement of ministerial expansion has also triggered speculations on whether the BJP high command would first take up the much-speculated leadership change instead of ministerial expansion.

Longer wait

Meanwhile, Urban Development Minister B.A. Basavaraj said ministerial aspirants may have to wait for some more time as the expansion exercise may not be possible during the run-up to the panchayat polls.

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said a suitable decision would be taken by examining legal implications in the wake of enforcement of model code of conduct.