Ministerial expansion likely to gain steam after Deepavali

The much anticipated Cabinet expansion/reshuffle in the B.S. Yediyurappa-led BJP government here could gather steam after the Deepavali festivities even as many of the Cabinet berth aspirants are making rounds to Delhi.

Sources in the Chief Minister's Office said that Mr. Yediyurappa is likely to go to Delhi only after the festivities, and that he had not spoken to any Central leaders since the BJP wrested two Assembly seats from the Opposition Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) in the bypolls. “Central leaders are occupied with the Bihar poll results and formation of the NDA government there. All the leaders have congratulated Mr. Yediyurappa on poll results on Twitter,” sources said.

Currently, seven Cabinet berths are vacant, including the one that was recently vacated after Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi's resignation was accepted by the Governor.

Sources said that he would wait for another couple of days to hear from the Central leaders before he decides to call them. He is expected to go to Delhi to hold consultations. “Though there have been talks about three Ministers being dropped from the Cabinet, it will be done in consultation with the Central leaders. The names of those to be inducted into the Cabinet will also be discussed with them,” sources said, adding that the Chief Minister is expected to keep two to three Cabinet berths vacant and fill the rest.

Within month-end

A party source said that the expansion or reshuffle is expected to be completed within November. Discussions with party leaders will be held after the festivities, the source said.