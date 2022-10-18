Ministerial expansion: CM seeks Central leaders’ time this week for consultation

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he had sought time of the party Central leaders this week to hold consultations on ministerial expansion.

“If they give me time, I will go to Delhi in the middle of the ongoing Jana Samparka Yatre to meet them,” the Chief Minister told mediapersons in Bengaluru.

The party national general secretary and State in-charge Arun Singh had said on Sunday that ministerial expansion is the prerogative of the Chief Minister and that he was expected to take a call in this regard soon.

Cautious exercise

Sources in the BJP said that the party was in favour of having ministerial expansion as the tenure of the government itself was about to end in six months.

“There is no point in allowing this opportunity to go waste especially when it can help you politically ahead of elections. But we want it to be a careful and cautious exercise so that there should not be any negative impact of such a process on the party,” observed a senior leader.

Vokkaligas’ demand

Meanwhile, replying to queries on the demand by Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami that reservation for Vokkaliga community should be increased, the Chief Minister said there is nothing wrong in communities asking for more reservation as all the communities were becoming aspirational.

But there are procedures and reports by the permanent backward classes commission that need to be followed, he observed.