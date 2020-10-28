‘Ministerial expansion after bypolls’

BENGALURU

28 October 2020 00:33 IST

N. Nagaraju (MTB), BJP MLC, on Tuesday said ministerial expansion will be taken up soon after the Assembly bypolls scheduled on November 3.

Speaking to reporters during his campaign for the party candidate in Sira Assembly constituency, Mr. Nagaraju expressed confidence that he would be accommodated in the ministry. Mr. Nagaraju, who switched sides from the Congress to the BJP, showered praises on Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and described him as a person who keeps his words. Arguing against speculations of a leadership change, he maintained that Mr. Yediyurappa would complete his full term.

Mr. Nagaraju also launched a counter-attack at Congress leader Siddaramaiah and accused him of meting out injustice to him. He claimed that Mr. Siddaramaiah had managed to get support from people like him for the last 25 years. He was able to grow in politics and become the Chief Minister due to the support from Kuruba community, he said. “Now, it is time for people like us to grow,” he said.

