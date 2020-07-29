Ministerial expansion acid test for Yediyurappa

Bengaluru

29 July 2020 22:43 IST

This provides opportune time for aspirants to top post to strengthen their position among MLAs

Are the side effects of ‘Operation Kamala’ haunting Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa like they did in his earlier stint about nine years ago? This has become a subject of discussion in the political circles ever since speculation on leadership change in the BJP government has gained ground.

Though it is no secret that several leaders were waiting in the wings to occupy the top post if the 77-year-old Mr. Yediyurappa is made to step down, the timing of speculation surfacing when the State is gripped by a health crisis due to COVID-19 is curious. Especially since the party high command is in no mood to pay attention to the demand amidst the raging pandemic.

“All the speculation is mainly linked to the ministerial expansion being planned by the Chief Minister. The proposed ministerial expansion is going to be not just tricky, but an acid test for the Chief Minister as a large number of senior legislators from the party cadre are bound to miss out on ministerial opportunity. This is due to the obligation to accommodate the defectors with ministerial berths,” observed a BJP State leader.

He argued that some of the chief ministerial aspirants are trying to cozy up to these disgruntled MLAs with an eye on the future. “This has made the proposed ministerial expansion a complicated thing for the Chief Minister,” he observed.

A rough picture about the nature of the expansion is already emerging as Mr. Yediyurappa tried to placate those who are unlikely to get ministerial berths by providing posts of chairpersons of boards and corporations. “Even those who are aspiring to succeed Mr. Yediyurappa are well aware that leadership change is unlikely at the time of the pandemic. But the occasion of ministerial expansion is an opportune time to strengthen their position,” he observed.

Though none of the leaders have openly declared themselves as aspirants for the chief ministerial post, the names of several leaders, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Deputy Chief Ministers Govind Karjol and Laxman Savadi, are being heard as probables.

On his part, Mr. Yediyurappa is said to be keen on expanding his ministry by August 15 as he has to fulfil the promise of ministerial berths being made to defectors who helped the BJP to form the government. “Mr. Yediyurappa is in an unenviable position. He has to take up ministerial expansion to keep his promise, though it is dicey,” said a leader close to him.