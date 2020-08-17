Ministerial aspirant Vishwanath meets Vijayendra, sparks speculation

A meeting between BJP leader B.Y. Vijayendra, former Minister A.H. Vishwanath and Chamarajanagar MP V. Srinivas Prasad in Mysuru on Monday renewed speculation over Mr. Vishwanath’s entry into the State Cabinet, which is due to expand shortly.
Mr. Vishwanath was optimistic about making it to the ministry. “Do you have any doubts about it..?” he shot back when reporters asked him if he would become a Minister in the B.S. Yediyurappa government.
The former Minister, who was recently nominated to the Legislative Council, said it was difficult to make predictions in politics. “We cannot predict what will happen. Nor can we say things should happen like this….”, he said adding that aspirations were normal in politics.
Meanwhile, Mr. Vijayendra, emerging from the meeting at Mr. Prasad’s residence, said the issue of Cabinet berth for Mr. Vishwanath did not figure in the meeting. However, he said a decision on the former Minister’s entry into the Cabinet will be taken by the Chief Minister.
He said he was in Mysuru in connection with a meeting of BJP workers in Varuna constituency, which had introduced him to politics.
