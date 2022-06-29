Minister welcomes probe

Minister for Labour Shivaram Hebbar has welcomed the probe by the Prime Minister’s office into the allegations by Karnataka State Contractors’ Association about corruption in executing government works in the State.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Tuesday, the Minister said the probe was a good development. “Let the truth come out. Our own government has ordered probe against the allegations. This shows how the government has been transparent”, he said.

Contractors’ Association president D. Kempanna had alleged that contactors had to pay 40 % of the project cost as commission to elected representatives, offices to get their payment bills related to government projects cleared. He had complained to the Prime Minister’s office as well.