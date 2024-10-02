Minister welcomes CM’s wife’s decision to return MUDA sites

Welcoming the decision of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvati B.M. to return sites back to Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju has said that she did it because of the consistent efforts by Opposition leaders to tarnish the image of Siddaramaiah over the issue.

Speaking to presspersons in Raichur on Wednesday, Mr. Boseraju said that Mr. Siddaramaiah has been in politics for four decades with a clean image. But the BJP and the Janata Dal(S) are trying to tarnish the image forcing his wife to return the MUDA sites.

He ruled out any possibility of the Chief Minister’s arrest and said that the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had to step down from power after accusations of his involvement in corruption were made.

However, in Siddaramaiah’s case, such a situation will not arise, he said.

Taking a dig at the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, he said that the latter’s family has made crores of rupees and everyone knows about it.

He expressed the confidence that Mr. Siddaramaiah will continue as Chief Minister and all Ministers are behind him.

“The Opposition parties have no work to do. Therefore, they are trying to topple the Congress-led State government,” he added.

