Minister welcomes Centre’s decision to introduce women’s reservation Bill

September 19, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar has welcomed the Union government’s decision to introduce the women’s reservation Bill in Parliament.

“I am happy that that a Bill to provide reservation to women in legislative bodies has been introduced on the first day of the special session of Parliament,” Ms. Hebbalkar said.

A law towards this was long pending. It will lead to empowerment of women in the field of politics, especially, she said.

“The Bill was introduced several times in the last 27 years. But it faced setbacks several times. I welcome it despite my political differences with the party that has introduced the Bill,” she said.

“No political party should play politics over this issue. We need the cooperation of all parties to help more women enter Parliament and State Legislatures,” she said.

