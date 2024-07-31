Minister: We have taken calculated risk by allowing vehicles on Shiradi Ghat

The State government has taken the calculated risk of allowing traffic on Shiradi Ghat, a critical infrastructure corridor of the State, said Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Byregowda spoke to presspersons after inspecting the sites of landslips on Wednesday.

The Minister said he held a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of Hassan and Dakshina Kannada and decided to keep the Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH 75 open for vehicles as it was an important corridor for the movement of commercial traffic, necessary for the supply of essential goods. He had instructed officers to deploy staff to keep a watch on the developments and take the decision to stop vehicles if there were any incidents of landslips immediately.

“We have taken this calculated risk. I don’t know, it may lead to difficulties. However, we have taken enough measures to ensure the safety of the travellers. Besides the NHAI, the State government is ready to deploy additional staff and provide excavators and other machinery to clear the road whenever landslips occur and allow traffic,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.