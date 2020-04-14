Minister warns traders against overpricing

Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar on Monday warned traders of stringent action if they sold vegetables, fruits and other essential commodities that have been bought from farmers at double the price.

After visiting the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) yard in Antharasanahalli on the outskirts of Tumakuru on Monday, Mr. Somashekar said that farmers should not face any problems at check-posts during lockdown while transporting their produce. He said he was getting complaints from farmers that the personnel at check-posts were causing problems.

He said he has directed the officials concerned in the APMC to gather information on the prices of vegetables, fruits sold in the market and take action against traders who sell the essential commodities at double the price.

When asked about the problems faced by farmers of Pavagada who are not able to come to the APMC yard as they have to cross Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Somashekar said that passes will be issued to them.